<p>MoonPay, the Miami-based crypto payments firm, continues to expand its services with the launch of a retail-facing app.</p>
<p>The app, which has been in testing with 15,000 early access users since March, is now widely available on Apple and Google app stores, according to an announcement this morning.</p>
<p>The app will give users a way to manage multiple crypto wallets and hundreds of different tokens, something MoonPay sees strong demand for among its users, 55% of whom have transacted with three or more wallets.</p>
<p>The app is another departure from MoonPay's core business model of providing on and off-ramp payments infrastructure for consumer-facing businesses in the crypto space. Since late 2021, MoonPay has also been <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/192384/moonpay-soto-wright-web3-culture-crypto-winter">aggressively expanding</a> into the NFT market — with new products including a concierge service for brokering big-ticket purchases and a platform that helps big brands orchestrate their own NFT drops.</p>
<p>Ivan Soto-Wright, co-founder and CEO of MoonPay, said in a statement that the new app is designed "to provide our millions of customers with a new way to engage with their cryptocurrencies and digital assets and provide the foundation for our leading brand partners and creators to continue their adoption within the web3 ecosystem."</p>
<p>MoonPay today works with more than 500 partners, including wallets, exchanges and commercial brands.</p>