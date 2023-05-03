<p>Nathaniel Chastain, a former head of product for NFT marketplace OpenSea, was convicted Wednesday following a trial that focused on alleged NFT insider trading.</p>\r\n<p>Chastain was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/149685/former-head-of-product-for-opensea-indicted-after-insider-trading-scandal" target="_blank" rel="noopener">indicted</a> on wire fraud and money laundering charges last June and pleaded not guilty. He was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/117751/opensea-confirms-executive-used-insider-knowledge-when-buying-nfts" target="_blank" rel="noopener">accused</a> in 2021 of using secret crypto wallets to buy up NFTs before being prominently featured on OpenSea's front page. </p>\r\n<p>Previous efforts by Chastain's legal team to dismiss the lawsuit or drop the wire fraud charges were unsuccessful. The jury began deliberating Monday, according to Reuters. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>