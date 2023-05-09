<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance, the world’s largest crypto trading platform, wants in on the burgeoning Bitcoin Ordinals market.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company announced that its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace will, from late May, “</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">support” Ordinals in order to further grow Binance’s “</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">multi-chain ecosystem.” Binance customers will be able to buy and sell Ordinals without needing to utilize a “separate Bitcoin wallet,” the company said in a statement.<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Bitcoin is the OG of crypto,” said Binance’s Head of Product Mayur Kamat. “We are super excited to bring Bitcoin Ordinals to Binance NFT.”<br />\r\n<br />\r\nOver five million Ordinals have been minted on Bitcoin since December 2022, which has generated a total of 996.23 BTC ( or $27.6 million) in fees, according to The Block Research.<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/transactions-on-the-bitcoin-network-daily/embed" title="Transactions on the Bitcoin Network (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe><br />\r\n<br />\r\n<em>Updates with number of Ordinals minted.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>