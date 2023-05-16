<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">OKX wants a piece of the booming Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20 action.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The crypto trading platform is launching new features that will allow customers to mint and trade Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens using the OKX wallet, according to a company statement. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The exchange’s move follows both the </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">market capitalization for BRC-20 tokens — thus far mainly memecoins like ordi — growing exponentially in recent months and </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229833/binance-bitcoin-ordinals-brc-20-tokens-value"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announcing last week</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> its NFT marketplace will support </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ordinals trading.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Adding Ordinal support and BRC-20 support just makes sense. This is going to be a key pillar of what people are going to be doing as they interact with web3,” said </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Jason Lau, OKX’s chief innovation officer.</span></p>\r\n<h2>OKX taps Ordinals and BRC-20 boom</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A rise in activity on the blockchain has simultaneously caused Bitcoin transaction fees to skyrocket as of late. More than $35 million in fees have been charged, </span><a href="https://dune.com/dgtl_assets/bitcoin-ordinals-analysis">according to data</a> from Dune Analytics. In parallel, t<span style="font-weight: 400;">he market capitalization for BRC-20 tokens </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229757/bitcoin-based-brc-20-tokens-combined-market-value-eclipses-900-million"><span style="font-weight: 400;">exceeded a total market value</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of $900 million</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in recent days. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">A few days ago, the number of daily Bitcoin transactions set a record high, according to data from The Block Research. The increased activity, however, has caused fees to rise while the number of </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/230911/bitcoin-addresses-volume-transaction-fees"><span style="font-weight: 400;">active addresses</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on the Bitcoin network declined.<br />\r\n<br />\r\n<iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/number-of-active-addresses-on-the-bitcoin-network-7dma/embed" title="Number of Active Addresses on the Bitcoin Network (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe> </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Although Lau is generally bullish on Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens' future prospects, he realizes the situation is fluid and sentiment could change. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“It’s obviously still early,” he said. “There is a lot of work to make sure that this [growth] sustains. One challenge that we are keeping an eye on: there are within the Bitcoin camp some divergent views on how this will play out.”</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Not all of OKX's new features will be available immediately. While the option of trading BRC-20 tokens will be available to users this week, customers will only be able to mint Ordinal inscription NFTs and BRC-20 tokens later this month. By June, OKX said, users will possess the ability to trade Ordinals.<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<h2>Chatter about forking Bitcoin</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Lau also commented on how he and his team will be keeping a close eye on the Bitcoin community as significant moves could be coming down the pike.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">“There is some chatter about forking Bitcoin itself. Some people don’t want this activity on Bitcoin,” said Lau. “We’re keeping an eye on that. We don’t necessarily agree… we think that these transactions are valid. They adhere to network rules and conditions and there's nothing wrong with that."
 
OKX describes itself as the second largest crypto exchange by trading volume.