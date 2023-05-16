Judge denies SEC motion to seal Hinman speech documents in Ripple case

<p class="p1">The embattled crypto firm Ripple notched a victory in court on Tuesday when a judge denied the Securities and Exchange Commission’s motion to seal documents tied to a controversial speech on cryptocurrency.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">The SEC and Ripple have been embroiled in an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/217017/ripple-industry-wait-to-see-if-xrp-case-will-be-a-small-splash-or-a-tsunami-for-crypto"><span class="s2">ongoing lawsuit</span></a> for years. The commission accused Ripple of illegally selling its XRP token without registering it as a security in 2020.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1">A portion of the legal battle has focused on documents linked to a <a href="https://www.sec.gov/news/speech/speech-hinman-061418"><span class="s2">2018 speech</span></a> on cryptocurrency by former Division of Corporation Finance Director Bill Hinman, which included remarks on why he did not consider bitcoin and ether to be securities. The SEC has tried to shield the documents and communications related to the Hinman speech, arguing at times that Hinman’s speech reflected his personal views rather than commission policy. The SEC has also said that the documents were part of Hinman's commission duties and are protected under a statute that grants privacy for internal deliberations.</p>\r\n<p>Judge Analisa Torres disagreed in a court order on Tuesday.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">“They are judicial documents subject to a strong presumption of public access,” Torres <a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/19857399/819/securities-and-exchange-commission-v-ripple-labs-inc/"><span class="s2">wrote in the court filing</span></a>. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_231113"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-231113" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/Screen-Shot-2023-05-16-at-8.18.27-PM-800x322.png" alt="" width="800" height="322" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><em><span style="font-size: 8pt;">A judge denied the SEC's motion to seal documents related to a 2018 speech on cryptocurrency.</span></em></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Ripple cheers judge's decision, XRP sees a bump</h2>\r\n<p>Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse applauded the judge's decision as a win for transparency.</p>\r\n<p>“Another win for transparency! Unredacted Hinman emails to be publicly available soon - stay tuned as the lawyers work through the mechanics to make that happen,” Garlinghouse <a href="https://twitter.com/bgarlinghouse/status/1658621618741186560"><span class="s2">said on Twitter</span></a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_231114"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 758px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-231114" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/Screen-Shot-2023-05-16-at-8.20.48-PM-748x450.png" alt="" width="748" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text">Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse responded to a court order on Twitter.</p></div>\r\n\r\n<p class="p1">A judge <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/173901/judge-denies-another-sec-attempt-to-shield-documents-in-ripple-case"><span class="s2">previously denied</span></a> another SEC attempt to shield the Hinman speech documents last year. The SEC and Ripple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1">The price of the XRP token saw a slight increase after the judge’s order was made public. XRP was up 4.64% over the last 24 hours, and the price was $0.447814 as of Tuesday evening, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/xrp"><span class="s2">CoinGecko</span></a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>