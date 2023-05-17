Premium News

Apple's Axie launch omits Philippines, despite popularity

Metaverse ETF PUNK closing after betting against Meta's vision

Ripple splashes $250 million on Metaco acquisition

Tether to invest up to 15% of its profits in bitcoin

Binance's market share drops as crypto exchange doesn't 'feel the need to capture more'

Apple's Axie launch omits Philippines, despite popularity

Metaverse ETF PUNK closing after betting against Meta's vision

Ripple splashes $250 million on Metaco acquisition

Tether to invest up to 15% of its profits in bitcoin

Binance's market share drops as crypto exchange doesn't 'feel the need to capture more'

Live
BTCUSD
$ 26,894.00 -0.23%
ETHUSD
$ 1,803.42 -1.00%
LTCUSD
$ 93.07 3.90%
SOLUSD
$ 20.77 1.27%
Premium News