<p class="p1">Failed crypto lender Voyager Digital could start liquidating on Friday, aiming to begin returning cash and crypto to customers by June 1.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
<p class="p1">A bankruptcy court judge approved Voyager's liquidation procedures during a hearing on Wednesday, 10 months after <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/155990/crypto-broker-voyager-digital-files-for-chapter-11-bankruptcy">Voyager filed for bankruptcy protection</a> in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
<p class="p1">"We are working with Voyager to go effective under the plan as soon as possible (as early as this Friday)," the Voyager Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors <a href="https://twitter.com/VoyagerUCC/status/1658942955875442689"><span class="s1">said on Twitter</span></a>. "We are still working towards making initial distributions available no later than June 1."<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
<p class="p1">Voyager's liquidation comes after <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228240/binance-voyager-deal-bankruptcy"><span class="s1">Binance.US pulled out of a court-approved deal to buy</span></a> the firm's assets last month. <span class="Apple-converted-space">The plan included a liquidation "toggle" option in the event that Binance.US walked away, which Voyager then initiated.</span> The deal had faced <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/217075/sec-staff-believe-binance-us-is-operating-an-unregistered-securities-exchange">government scrutiny.</a> Binance.US blamed the U.S. regulatory environment when it terminated the plan.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
<p class="p3">Customers are expected to initially recover nearly 36% of their claim amounts, <a href="https://cases.stretto.com/voyager/faqs/"><span class="s1">according to Voyager</span></a>, although that percentage could eventually increase depending on the success of a claim dispute between Voyager and the failed crypto behemoth FTX. Voyager customers can receive their recoveries in cash, supported coins, or via USDC for unsupported coins and Voyager's VGX token.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>