<p>Crypto exchange Binance Australia has halted Australian dollar deposits, citing issues with its third-party payment service provider.</p>
<p>"We regret to inform you that with immediate effect we are unable to facilitate PayID AUD deposits for Binance users due to a decision made by our third-party payment service provider," <a href="https://twitter.com/Binance_AUS/status/1659018600496373760?s=20">Binance Australia tweeted</a>. PayID is an instant bank transfer method supported by over 100 Australian banks and financial institutions, according to Binance's website.</p>
<p>A Binance spokesperson said Cuscal, which provides banking services for its local payments processor Zepto, decided to end the AUD deposit services. Cuscal didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the situation.</p>
<p>After first saying AUD withdrawals are also impacted, Binance Australia later said, "<a href="https://twitter.com/Binance_AUS/status/1659086110113267712?s=20">users can continue to withdraw AUD</a> and we will update with any further changes on timing as we know more."</p>
<p>The news comes a month after the Australian Securities and Investments Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/225192/binances-australia-derivatives-license-cancelled-by-regulator">canceled Binance's financial services license in the country</a> after the company requested it, halting the derivatives trading on the exchange. Today's development means Binance's spot trading services are also now impacted.</p>
<h2>Binance's declining market share</h2>
<p>Binance Australia said it is working to find an alternative provider to continue offering AUD deposits and withdrawals to its users.</p>
<p>Meanwhile, Binance Australia users can still buy and sell crypto using credit or debit cards and Binance's peer-to-peer or P2P marketplace, the exchange said.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231141/binance-market-share-crypto-exchange">Binance's market share has dropped by nearly 15 percentage points</a> in the last few months. Binance had a 62% share of spot crypto trading volumes in February and that has declined to around 47% this month, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. Nonetheless, Binance remains the largest spot crypto exchange in the world.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/spot/the-block-legitimate-index-market-share/embed" title="Monthly Exchange Volume Market Share" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p><em>Update: story updated to show Binance named Cuscal as its PayID service provider. </em></p>