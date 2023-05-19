<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">SINGAPORE- Today, Relation, an innovative decentralized social graph protocol, announced the tokenomics for its native utility and governance token, REL. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, the REL token is designed to fuel the Relation ecosystem and provide users with a host of utilities, thereby redefining the social networking landscape through decentralization and token-based incentives.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p>\r\n<p><b>About Relation</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p>\r\n<p><a href="https://relationlabs.ai/home"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Relation</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is a decentralized social graph protocol that creates an account system and a decentralized data layer on top of existing blockchains. This approach enables the creation of complex, linked data structures with built-in privacy and interoperability features to create a more transparent, equitable, and user-centric social networking experience. By leveraging RDF, the graph data model, Relation is building the </span><a href="https://relationlabs.ai/sbt"><span style="font-weight: 400;">semantic layer</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Web3 that allows the integration of AI algorithms to enable personalized and smart Web3 experiences. By standardizing the data format and programmable social privacy, Relation empowers developers to create dapps with meaningful relationship management within communities. Through its native token, REL, Relation empowers users to take control of their social networking experience and actively participate in platform governance.</span></p>\r\n<p><b>Allocation of Relation Tokens</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The distribution of the 1 billion REL tokens is as follows:</span></p>\r\n<table>\r\n<tbody>\r\n<tr>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><b>Team and advisers*</b></p>\r\n</td>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><b> </b></p>\r\n</td>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">15%</span></p>\r\n</td>\r\n</tr>\r\n<tr>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><b>Private sale**</b></p>\r\n</td>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p>\r\n</td>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">15%</span></p>\r\n</td>\r\n</tr>\r\n<tr>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><b>Listing and liquidity</b></p>\r\n</td>\r\n<td>&nbsp;</td>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">3%</span></p>\r\n</td>\r\n</tr>\r\n<tr>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><b>Airdrop***</b></p>\r\n</td>\r\n<td>&nbsp;</td>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">10%</span></p>\r\n</td>\r\n</tr>\r\n<tr>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><b>Ecosystem incentives</b></p>\r\n</td>\r\n<td>&nbsp;</td>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">7%</span></p>\r\n</td>\r\n</tr>\r\n<tr>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><b>Ecosystem operations</b></p>\r\n</td>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Developer community</span></p>\r\n</td>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">10%</span></p>\r\n</td>\r\n</tr>\r\n<tr>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><b> </b></p>\r\n</td>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Marketing and Operations</span></p>\r\n</td>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">10%</span></p>\r\n</td>\r\n</tr>\r\n<tr>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><b>DAO reserve</b></p>\r\n</td>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p>\r\n</td>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> 30%</span></p>\r\n</td>\r\n</tr>\r\n<tr>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><b>Total</b></p>\r\n</td>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p>\r\n</td>\r\n<td>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">100%</span></p>\r\n</td>\r\n</tr>\r\n</tbody>\r\n</table>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">* 10% unlock 6 months after TGE, followed by a 6-month cliff, and following that 36-month monthly release</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">** 16% unlock 3 months after TGE, followed by a 6-month cliff, and following that 18-month quarterly release</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">*** 10% unlock after TGE, and following that 365 daily release.</span></p>\r\n<p><b> </b></p>\r\n<p><b>Utility of the REL Token</b><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The REL token, as an integral part of the Relation ecosystem, offers multiple utilities:</span></p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li><b>Network support in future scalability solutions</b><span style="font-weight: 400;">: The REL token will be used to support scalability solutions in the future, ensuring smooth and efficient network operations.</span></li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li><b>Social credential validators</b><span style="font-weight: 400;">: REL tokens can be staked to validate social credentials within the Relation protocol, further enhancing the platform's trust and credibility.</span> </li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li><b>Protocol governance</b><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Token holders will have a say in the future development and decision-making process of the Relation protocol, creating a truly decentralized platform.</span></li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li><b>Staking for raising proposals</b><span style="font-weight: 400;">: REL holders can stake their tokens to raise proposals and earn rewards, stimulating active participation and community engagement.</span></li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li><b>Payment for protocol services</b><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Users can utilize their REL tokens to pay for various services within the Relation protocol, for example, minting of a </span><a href="https://app.relationlabs.ai/soul/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">.soul profile</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">" By unveiling the REL token and its utility within our ecosystem, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission to empower decentralized social networking," says Jessica Chang, Founder of Relation. " By unveiling the REL token and its utility within our ecosystem, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission to empower decentralized social networking," says Jessica Chang, Founder of Relation. "Our commitment lies in creating a truly decentralized and democratic social platform that not only promotes meaningful tokenized relationship management and AI-powered community building but also fosters seamless onboarding of social users to Web3."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For more information, visit https://relationlabs.ai/</span></p>
<p>&nbsp;</p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Press Contact:</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Relation Labs Team</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">contacts@relationlabs.ai</span></p>