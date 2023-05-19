<p>HashKey Group, the Hong Kong-based crypto investment firm, hopes to raise funds at a valuation north of $1 billion.</p>\r\n<p>The company is in the early innings of discussions with potential investors over a raise of $100-200 million, according to <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-05-19/crypto-firm-seeks-funds-at-1-billion-plus-value-as-hk-opens-up">a Bloomberg report</a> citing people familiar with the matter. The report stressed that the terms of the raise are not yet finalized.</p>\r\n<p>HashKey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>\r\n<h2>HashKey meets Hong Kong's crypto renaissance </h2>\r\n<p>The news comes as authorities in Hong Kong attempt to stage a crypto renaissance in the city. Regulators will <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228567/hong-kong-crypto-exchange-license-regulation">soon unveil a new regime</a> for crypto exchanges, while <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228743/hong-kong-crypto-bank-accounts">local lenders have been instructed</a> to work with crypto firms deserving of a bank account.</p>\r\n<p>Founded in 2018, HashKey has a number of business lines including venture capital investing, asset management and trading. It operates one of only two licensed crypto exchanges in Hong Kong, a bourse branded HashKey Pro. The other is BC Technology Group’s OSL.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>