<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Elliptic identified crypto wallets, allegedly belong to Chinese companies producing fentanyl precursors, which received more than $27 million in crypto payments. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Elliptic said, a <a href="https://www.elliptic.co/blog/chinese-businesses-fueling-the-fentanyl-epidemic-receive-millions-in-cryptocurrency-payments">new report</a>, its </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">researchers received offers from dozens of "China-based companies to supply fentanyl precursors" with 90% of those companies saying they accepted cryptocurrency payments.. The companies also said they shipped to Mexico, </span><a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2022/02/08/politics/fentanyl-commission-report/index.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">where most of</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the fentanyl that flows into the United States comes from, the report also said.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Most fentanyl trafficked into the United States is manufactured using precursors imported from Chinese suppliers," the blockchain analytics firm added.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cryptocurrency being used for purchasing illicit substances and drugs is, of course, nothing new, with the dark-web Silk Road marketplace being perhaps the most <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/83552/69000-bitcoins-that-moved-on-tuesday-likely-tied-to-silk-road-dark-market-elliptic">well-known example</a>.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Elliptic's report, published on its website, asserted that the wallets belonging to the Chinese companies producing chemicals required for creating the dangerous narcotic fentanyl "</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">have received thousands of payments," with the total number increasing "by 450% year-on-year."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The report also stated that, by Elliptic's estimations, $27 million worth of precursor would be enough to "produce fentanyl pills with a street value of approximately $54 billion."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Seventeen of the businesses even offered to provide fentanyl itself," the report continued. "Others offered to provide other synthetic opioids even more potent than fentanyl, but that are currently legal to produce and sell in China."</span></p>