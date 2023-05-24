<p><a href="https://opside.network/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Opside</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> launched its Incentivized Pre-alpha Testnet on May 24th at 0:00 UTC, expected to run for about three months. The launch marks a significant milestone towards cultivating a participatory environment involving PoS validators, PoW miners, developers, and general users, aiming to refine functionalities including hybrid PoS and PoW consensus mechanisms, ETH2.0 consensus model alignment, zk-rollup execution environment's performance, smooth asset transfers between different layers and ZKrollups, and the practical application of their proposed tokenomics model.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">General users, considered the backbone of the Opside network, play a pivotal role in assessing Opside's core features, like cross-chain transactions and dApp engagements. To this end, Opside has partnered with</span><a href="https://galxe.com/Opside/campaign/GCpHhUYvox"> <span style="font-weight: 400;">Galxe</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, providing an immersive, rewarding experience that allows users to participate in various tasks and earn rewards. Alongside its core initiatives, Opside plans collaborations with numerous industry partners for side events, acknowledging the persistent community support received over time. Opside remains committed to nurturing a thriving ZKRollup ecosystem.</span></p>\r\n<p><img class="size-full wp-image-231908 aligncenter" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/opside-image-1.png" alt="" width="512" height="271" /></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The role of PoS validators is instrumental in maintaining Opside network's stability and security, processing transactions, and ensuring their accuracy and integrity. They are incentivized through Opside's tokenomics to perform their role reliably. Furthermore, the Opside PoS launchpad simplifies the setup process for potential validators, encouraging widespread participation. For PoW miners, their computational power contribution, crucial for the generation of ZKP for ZKRollups, is recognized by Opside through the implementation of CPU Mining in the initial pre-alpha testnet phase, with GPU Mining introduction planned for subsequent phases.</span></p>\r\n<p><img class="size-full wp-image-231909 aligncenter" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/opside-image-2.png" alt="" width="512" height="274" /></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Developers are also invited to utilize Opside's ZKRollup launchpad to establish their ZKRollup. Opside's EVM-compatible network facilitates rapid deployment and cost-free migration of all decentralized applications developed in Solidity.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In time, Opside plan to compile, rank, and showcase the data from each ZKRollup in the ecosystem. This will offer insights into each component's performance and foster transparency. Opside will also incentivize top-ranking projects with significant loyalty points to encourage innovation, dedication, and continual growth within the ecosystem.</span></p>\r\n<p><img class="size-medium wp-image-231910 aligncenter" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/opside-image-3-374x450.png" alt="" width="374" height="450" /></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As the fine-tuning of Opside continues during and beyond the pre-alpha phase, Opside remains committed to delivering a product that caters to its users' needs and expectations. Regular updates and feedback solicitation will be part of this process. Opside invites all to participate actively and help shape the future of Opside.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><i>This post is commissioned by Opside</i><i> and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.</i></span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>