<p>The attacker who <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231637/attacker-uses-malicious-proposal-to-take-over-tornado-cash-governance">exploited mixing service Tornado Cash's DAO</a> has conducted a series of transactions, the first since the governance takeover last weekend.</p>\r\n<p>Per EtherScan, two transactions were conducted roughly an hour and a half before press time. One <a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0x092123663804f8801b9b086b03b98d706f77bd59" target="_blank" rel="noopener">transaction</a> of 100 ETH was sent to the Tornado Cash Router, which is used in the service's funds-obfuscating process. The other <a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0x092123663804f8801b9b086b03b98d706f77bd59#tokentxns" target="_blank" rel="noopener">transaction</a> comprised 38,302.57 TORN, which is the governance token for the DAO. </p>\r\n<p>As previously reported by The Block, the exploiter took over the DAO following the passage of a malicious governance proposal this weekend. The pseudonymous security researcher Samczsun had reported that the exploit gave the attacker governance control but that most funds held within the Tornado Cash are shielded from theft.</p>\r\n<p>Tornado Cash was <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=us+sanctions+tornado+cash+site%3Atheblock.co&amp;rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS880US880&amp;oq=us+sanctions+tornado+cash+site%3Atheblock.co&amp;aqs=chrome..69i57.3458j0j7&amp;sourceid=chrome&amp;ie=UTF-8" target="_blank" rel="noopener">sanctioned</a> by the U.S. government last year for its use by cybercriminals, including North Korea's Lazarus group. In recent years, international law enforcement officials have targeted mixing services like Tornado Cash. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>