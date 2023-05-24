<p>Three large crypto entities have taken action in response to the delays and concerns around the cross-chain protocol Multichain.</p>\r\n<p>The Fantom Foundation withdrew $2.4 million in liquidity of the protocol's native MULTI tokens on decentralized exchange SushiSwap, as <a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1661356745367908358">noted</a> by on-chain analysts Lookonchain, making the tokens available to be sold. Similarly, Chinese crypto investment firm HashKey Group moved $250,000 to crypto exchange Gate.io, as <a href="https://twitter.com/ArkhamIntel/status/1661405158423527424">noted</a> by crypto analysts Arkham Intelligence.</p>\r\n<p>Beyond the tokens, Tron founder Justin Sun withdrew 470,000 of the stablecoin USDD from the protocol itself, as <a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1661403605088477184">highlighted</a> by Lookonchain.</p>\r\n<p>Multichain has been <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231974/multichain-token-price-drops-20-as-bridge-upgrade-causes-delayed-transactions">hit by concerns</a> after users have reported delayed transactions over the last few days. For its part, the protocol maintains that the delays are being caused by an upgrade and that only one more router is left to be upgraded.</p>\r\n<p>"Well bridge/swap works as usual, only Router2 routing is pending upgrade [at the moment]," said Multichain's pseudonymous VP of strategic partnerships, who goes by Mog, adding that "99% of other routings/ token bridges work as intended."</p>\r\n<p>In the meantime, the token's price remains down at $5.13, having declined 27.6% in the last 24 hours.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>