<p>Cybersecurity startup Unciphered claims it was able to hack into the popular Trezor T model hardware crypto wallet manufactured by Satoshi Labs.</p>
<p>In a YouTube <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50eiA-75NMY">demonstration</a>, Unciphered showcased the apparent extraction of the wallet's mnemonic seed phrase, or private key, exploiting a hardware vulnerability that relies on physical possession of the device.</p>
<p>This is not the first time Unciphered has seemingly managed to retrieve seed phrases from hardware wallets. In February, the company <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/210665/security-firm-unciphered-hacked-into-popular-hardware-wallet-onekey">demonstrated</a> a similar hack on a wallet manufactured by Hong Kong-based OneKey.</p>
<p>Hardware wallets, which store private keys offline and are designed to protect crypto assets, are generally considered highly secure. Unciphered said, however, that the hardware security mechanisms of the Trezor T model can be theoretically bypassed if a hacker had a T wallet in possession.</p>
<p>The type of exploit depicted by Unciphered would only be feasible if the attacker had physical access to the hardware wallet.</p>
<p>In the video, the Unciphered team said it developed an "in-house exploit" that allowed them to extract the wallet's firmware. Eric Michaud, co-founder of Unciphered, claimed that by leveraging specialized GPU chips, they were eventually able to crack the device's pin seed phrase.</p>
<p>"We uploaded the firmware we extracted onto our high-performance computing cracking clusters," Michaud explained in the video. "We have about 10 GPUs, and after some time, we extracted the keys."</p>
<p>Michaud further claimed that fixing this exploit for Trezor T would require a recall of all their products.</p>
<h2>Trezor's Response</h2>
<p>Trezor acknowledged that Unciphered's demonstration had similarities with the <a href="https://blog.trezor.io/our-response-to-the-read-protection-downgrade-attack-28d23f8949c6">Read Protection Downgrade (RDP) vulnerability</a> discovered by Kraken Security Labs researchers that affected both the Trezor One and Trezor Model T. This implies that the vulnerability is not new.</p>
<p>"This appears to be a vulnerability called an RDP downgrade attack and as communicated on our<a href="https://blog.trezor.io/our-response-to-the-read-protection-downgrade-attack-28d23f8949c6" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://blog.trezor.io/our-response-to-the-read-protection-downgrade-attack-28d23f8949c6&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1685051319957000&amp;usg=AOvVaw1unhzwgosl_jQDi2GQc2T3"> blog</a> in early 2020, RDP downgrade attacks require physical theft of a device and extremely sophisticated technological knowledge and advanced equipment," Trezor's chief technology officer Tomáš Sušánka said. "Even with the above, Trezors can be protected by a strong passphrase, which adds another layer of security that renders a RDP downgrade useless."</p>
<p>Trezor added that it has taken significant steps to resolve the issue in future by <a href="https://tropicsquare.com/press-releases/tropic-squares-initial-testing-of-their-first-batch-of-prototype-chips-moves-them-one-step-closer-to-production">developing</a> a new secure element for hardware wallets with its sister firm, Tropic Square.<br />
<br />
<em>This story has been updated with a comment from Trezor.</em></p>