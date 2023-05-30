<p>Binance could move forward with a plan to let select traders hold their collateral funds in a bank, <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-05-30/binance-may-let-some-clients-keep-trading-collateral-in-bank-accounts?srnd=cryptocurrencies-v2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bloomberg</a> reports.</p>\r\n<p>Bloomberg's Justina Lee and Anna Irrera reported that the plan, which hasn't yet been finalized, would involve storing such funds in a bank rather than on Binance itself.</p>\r\n<p>One possible arrangement, per Bloomberg, would involve locking up those funds while Binance lends the clients stablecoins that would then serve as collateral for trading in both spot and derivatives markets.</p>\r\n<p>Sources told Bloomberg that two banks — Europe-based Bank Frick and FlowBank — had been floated in conversations about the prospective plan. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>