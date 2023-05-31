<p>Crypto trading firm Cumberland will halt trading in the token used by the decentralized storage platform <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/219201/filecoin-becomes-a-blockchain-platform-compatible-with-ethereum-apps">Filecoin</a> with its over-the-counter counterparties, the firm said in an alert sent to clients on Tuesday that was reviewed by The Block.</p>\r\n<p>The measure becomes effective on June 1 at 4 p.m. UTC, with the company saying that "all <span class="c-mrkdwn__highlight">FIL</span> trades entered into before that time will be settled in accordance with the usual procedures under the Master Purchase Agreement."</p>\r\n<p>The firm attributed the decision to halt OTC trading in the cryptocurrency to a precaution taken because of the "regulatory environment." It didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.</p>\r\n<p>Filecoin was trading down 2.7% at $4.68 with a market capitalization of just under $2 billion on Wednesday, according to <a href="https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/filecoin/">CoinMarketCap</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Cumberland's specific concerns around the trading of filecoin were not immediately made known, but the move comes at a time of increased regulatory scrutiny over crypto market participants in the U.S. and a <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-05-09/jane-street-jump-pull-back-crypto-trading-amid-us-crackdown#xj4y7vzkg">pullback</a> from a number of the firm's competitors. </p>\r\n<p>Earlier this month, Grayscale Investments said it <a href="https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/05/17/2671509/0/en/Grayscale-Investments-Shares-Update-Regarding-Grayscale-Filecoin-Trust-Registration-Statement-on-Form-10.html">received</a> a letter from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asking it to withdraw the registration of a trust that would invest in filecoin because the regulator had determined the asset meets the definition of a security. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>