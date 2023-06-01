<p>Bitcoin mining revenue reached $916.6 million in May, a 13.7% month-over-month increase.</p>\r\n<p>According to The Block's Data Dashboard, that figure includes more than $120 million in transaction fees. That's a sizeable bump, driven by on-chain activity.</p>\r\n<p>As previously reported, the rise of bitcoin NFTs via Ordinals has driven <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232503/bitcoin-transaction-fee-revenue-soared-this-month-thanks-to-ordinals" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a surge in transaction fee revenue</a> to miners.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/bitcoin-miner-revenue-monthly/embed" title="Bitcoin Miner Revenue (Monthly)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Data from The Block Research shows that May saw a significant jump in transaction activity on bitcoin, reaching 16.9 million for the month.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/transactions-on-the-bitcoin-network-monthly/embed" title="Transactions on the Bitcoin Network (Monthly)" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>