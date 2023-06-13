<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Public blockchains are like Lego sets that allow developers to build different types of software to solve specific problems at various levels. Take Ethereum as an example, it had one layer when it used Proof of Work (PoW), but after switching to Proof of Stake (PoS), it now has two layers: the execution layer and the consensus layer. Recently, people have been talking about the "DA layer" for data exchange and the "Storage Layer" for expanding the storage capacity of Ethereum.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">When constructing the decentralized social graph, Relation has proposed the "Semantic Data Layer" in its top-level architecture design.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p>\r\n<p><b>Before diving into the Semantic Data Layer, let's cover some basics.</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">l</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The concept of semantics involves breaking down all social actions into a standardized expression format of "subject + predicate + object." For example, if I follow you on Twitter, it can be expressed as "I + follow + you."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">l</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Why is this important? Well, using standardized structures for social data helps machines and smart contracts understand the underlying relationships between people. By accumulating social data, Relation Protocol can map out the entire social fabric.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">l</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a blockchain network, by analyzing on-chain behavioral records and understanding the relationships between addresses, it becomes easy to identify "Smart Money." Combining the analysis of on-chain behavioral interactions enables the easy detection of "Sybil attacks" and facilitates "targeted recommendations."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As a decentralized social infrastructure, Relation introduces the "Semantic Data Layer" through the </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">EIP6239</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> proposal. This layer allows us to represent relationship networks on Ethereum, forming a massive social graph that includes both on-chain and off-chain connections. The cool thing is, as the network grows and more data is added, the value of the social graph skyrockets in a nonlinear fashion. A network with just 1% of the relationships might have a value of 1, but one with 30% could be worth 900, and if it reaches 100%, we're talking about a whopping value of 10,000!</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p>\r\n<p><b>How does Relation collect these relationships and form a network?</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Relation positions itself as a decentralized social protocol, allowing any developer to deploy the protocol in their DApp and utilize the relationship network provided by Relation to achieve various objectives, such as precise recommendations, protection against Sybil attacks, or tracking hackers.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The more DApps benefit from and expand their user base through these capabilities, the more relationship networks can be established with the authorization of these new users.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Consequently, more applications will be able to utilize these more comprehensive relationship networks, unleashing the immense value of the social network.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Semantic Data Layer is a game-changer in the realm of decentralized social networks. It empowers individuals to forge meaningful connections, unleashes the potential of machine comprehension, and paves the way for a more inclusive, secure, and vibrant digital society. With Relation Protocol leading the way, we are embarking on an extraordinary journey to build a decentralized social network that unleashes immense value and transforms the way we interact and connect with one another. 