<p>News that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission sued Binance over multiple alleged violations of the country's securities laws rocked the blockchain and crypto industry yesterday — but some large players appear to have taken the opportunity to buy the dip.</p>\r\n<p>Firstly, on-chain data <a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1665977586718248960?s=46&amp;t=yoL7WJcO9vZ3TjSE2j6FRQ">shared</a> by Lookonchain suggests that specialized crypto trading and market making firm Cumberland <a href="https://etherscan.io/token/0xa0b86991c6218b36c1d19d4a2e9eb0ce3606eb48?a=0xad6eaa735d9df3d7696fd03984379dae02ed8862">withdrew</a> 67.9 million USDC from the stablecoin's issuer, Circle, and deposited 67.1 million USDC to crypto exchange Coinbase. That's an indication that the firm might be gearing up to deploy into the market. </p>\r\n<p>Institutional crypto trading platform FalconX also appears to have <a href="https://etherscan.io/token/0xa0b86991c6218b36c1d19d4a2e9eb0ce3606eb48?a=0x1157a2076b9bb22a85cc2c162f20fab3898f4101">received</a> 37 million USDC from Circle before depositing 29.5 million USDC to Binance.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, blockchain investment firm FBG Capital appears to have <a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0xc3f7a7ed42125d2b45bcf8ebcb9fc5657eb674cd#tokentxns">deposited</a> 44 million USDT to Binance following the initial reports that the SEC is suing Binance.</p>\r\n<p>Furthermore, a historically successful trader <a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1665977592665755648">identified</a> by Lookonchain appears to have <a href="https://debank.com/profile/0xb15485a37a1e6759f0dff1bdccfc27c2c96c8b2e/history">deposited</a> 15.9 million USDT into Binance before withdrawing 8,800 ether — creating an average buy price of roughly $1,808.</p>\r\n<p>Finally, a crypto whale — also <a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1665977595794694144">identified</a> by Lookonchain — appears to have <a href="https://debank.com/profile/0x3eC92C9d09403a76bda445FFDFaf6de59717219f/history">withdrawn</a> 703,871 USDC and more than 2.5 million USDT from decentralized finance platform Aave before buying some $3.35 million in ether at an average price of $1,810.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_233239"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 2678px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-233239" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/ETHUSD_2023-06-06_09-51-14.png" alt="tradingview chart showing the price of eth against usd over the past week" width="2668" height="764" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of ETH is down 4.22% over the past week. Source: <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/ETHUSD/">TradingView</a></span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Crypto volatility remains low</h2>\r\n<p>In related news, the crypto market's period of low volatility remained largely unaffected by yesterday's news of Binance's impending legal battle against the SEC.</p>\r\n<p>Though crypto prices fell across the board, volatility remains low and implied options volatility compressed — <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233232/crypto-volatility-sec-lawsuit-binance?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">signaling a belief that market volatility will remain low</a>.</p>\r\n<p>With seasonality also potentially playing a part — summers are historically flat and not volatile — such a belief may be even more pervasive. "Traders are already positioned," LedgerPrime's Laura Vidiella told The Block earlier Tuesday.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/options/btc-dvol-index-vs-spot/embed" title="BTC DVol Index vs Spot" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>