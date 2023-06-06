<p>Bitcoin is up about 5% in late-afternoon market trading, hours after the SEC announced <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233270/sec-sues-coinbase-binance" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a lawsuit</a> against U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase.</p>\r\n<p>It's a notable market shift and largely retraces the value lost when the SEC filed a lawsuit against Binance and its American arm, BinanceUS. </p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin is trading at around $27,015 as of press time, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/chart/2ffUG7Za/?symbol=COINBASE%3ABTCUSD" target="_blank" rel="noopener">TradingView</a> data. </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_233380"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 1562px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-233380 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/BTCUSD_2023-06-06_17-17-21.png" alt="" width="1552" height="1080" /><p class="wp-caption-text">BTCUSD chart via TradingView</p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Most major digital assets are in the green over the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. Ether is up 4.3% while DOGE and SOL are up 6.8% and 2.2%, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>Binance's BNB, which plunged sharply on the SEC lawsuit news and the disclosure that the SEC considers it a security under U.S. law, has gained 2.5% in the past 24 hours. </p>\r\n<h3>Coinbase closes down</h3>\r\n<p>As The Block reported this morning, Coinbase's stock price fell sharply at the open, falling by as much as 15% during the morning's trade.</p>\r\n<p>By the end of the trading day, Coinbase had pared some of those losses, closing at $51.61 and down 12.09% on the day, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">TradingView</a>. The Nasdaq index rose 0.36% today.</p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy gained 8.13% to close at $298.82 and Block rose 3.84%, ending the day at $65.98. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>