<p>There has been a surge in users unstaking their staked ether on crypto exchange Coinbase following the SEC's lawsuit against the exchange.</p>
<p>Since the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233286/sec-lawsuit-against-coinbase-raises-questions-about-cryptos-market-structure">lawsuit</a> came to light on June 6, a total of 39,550 Coinbase Staked Ether (cbETH) worth $75 million have been burned for redemption, according to on-chain data aggregated by blockchain firm 21. Meanwhile, about 9,600 cbETH have been minted during this time, which means the liquid staking token has witnessed a net outflow of approximately 29,900 cbETH ($56.8 million).</p>
<p>On June 6 alone, 27,280 cbETH tokens were redeemed. According to on-chain data aggregated by <a href="https://dune.com/queries/2393651/3926738">21 Shares</a> and another crypto analyst Marcov on Dune Analytics platform, this marks one of largest single-day cbETH redemptions since the Shapella upgrade that enabled withdrawals.</p>

<div id="attachment_233795"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1398px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-233795 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/Screenshot-2023-06-08-at-18.53.51.png" alt="" width="1388" height="634" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;"><a href="https://dune.com/Marcov/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth">cbETH Net Minting</a> | Source: Dune Analytics (via @Marcov)</span></p></div>

<p>Nevertheless, Coinbase remains the second-largest entity in terms of staked ether, having staked 2.3 million ether ($4.2 billion) on behalf of its customers. This ranks it second behind Lido Finance, which is responsible for 7 million ether ($12.9 billion).</p>
<p>Amid the unfolding legal battle, Coinbase's chief, Brian Armstrong, <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/audio/2023-06-07/coinbase-ceo-brian-armstrong-talks-crypto-regulation-podcast">reaffirmed</a> the exchange's commitment to continuing staking services, which include cbETH, while speaking at the Bloomberg Invest conference.</p>
<p>The regulatory landscape appears to be intensifying for centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. The SEC's lawsuit against Coinbase marks the second litigation against a major crypto exchange within two days, following a similar action against <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233206/sec-binance-showdown-sends-shockwaves-through-crypto">Binance</a>. The federal complaint claimed that Coinbase allowed trading of crypto assets, including assets like Solana, Cardano, and Polygon, that should have been registered as securities.</p>