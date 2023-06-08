<p>Coinbase shares rose 3.1% on Thursday to close at $54.90 amid a tumultuous week for the crypto exchange that was marked by a lawsuit against it filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.</p>\r\n<p>The stock had dipped to $52.14 in the morning around 10 a.m. ET but rose steadily throughout the rest of the day, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">TradingView</a>. </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_233886"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-233886" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/Screenshot-2023-06-08-at-4.20.25-PM-800x244.png" alt="" width="800" height="244" /><p class="wp-caption-text">COIN's performance on June 8, 2023.</p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Mark Palmer, an equity research analyst for digital assets at Berenberg Capital, said shares will most likely decline due to the SEC lawsuit and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233778/coinbase-price-target-amid-sec-legal-showdown">reduced</a> his price target to $39 from $55. </p>\r\n<p>However, some remain bullish on the stock. Cathy Wood's Ark Invest <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233412/cathie-wood-ark-buy-coinbase-lawsuit">purchased</a> $21 million in Coinbase stock on June 7, just a day after the SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233270/sec-sues-coinbase-binance">alleged</a> that the company had broken securities regulations.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>