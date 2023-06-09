<p>Crypto exchange OKX has repurchased and burned the largest value of its exchange token, OKB, since it started the monthly program.</p>\r\n<p>According to on-chain data from Dune collected by user @sankin, roughly 5.5 million tokens — worth roughly $244 million — were removed from the token's supply.</p>\r\n<p>OKX <a href="https://www.okx.com/help-center/okb-buy-back-and-burn-report-2023-03-01-2023-5-31">claims</a> the value of the burn was around $258 billion when calculated at a 90-day average price.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_233932"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 2368px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-233932" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/Screenshot-2023-06-09-at-8.01.02.png" alt="dune analytics dashboard showing okb burn statistics" width="2358" height="612" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The value of OKB burned by OKX has set a new record. Source: <a href="https://dune.com/sankin/okb-buy-back-and-burn-report">Dune/@sankin</a></span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Chinese reporter Colin Wu <a href="https://twitter.com/WuBlockchain/status/1667011756072501248">noted</a> that this set another new record for OKB value burned.</p>\r\n<h2>Burning OKB</h2>\r\n<p>OKX describes OKB as a "global utility token issued by the OKX Blockchain Foundation" that lets holders "enjoy benefits including discounts, exclusive access, and more." </p>\r\n<p>To date, 64,042,314.70 tokens have been burned by the crypto exchange since it started the process in May 2019.</p>\r\n<p>The token's price is flat on the day, trading up a slight 0.29% on OKX.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_233933"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 2678px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-233933" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/OKBUSDT_2023-06-09_08-09-26.png" alt="tradingview chart showing the price of okb over the past week on okx" width="2668" height="764" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of OKB is down more than 2% on OKX over the past week. Source: <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/OKBUSDT/">TradingView</a></span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>BNB in collapse</h2>\r\n<p>Exchange tokens are in the spotlight following the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233652/sec-binance-and-us-affiliate-redirected-billions-in-customer-assets-to-zhaos-funds">suing</a> Binance on various charges relating to the sale of unregistered securities.</p>\r\n<p>Driven by the news, Binance's BNB has declined nearly 15% over the past week.</p>\r\n<p><em>This article has been updated with additional context.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>