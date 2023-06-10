<p>Binance has been ordered to stop operating in Nigeria by the country's markets regulator.</p>\r\n<p>"Binance Nigeria Limited is hereby directed to immediately stop soliciting Nigerian investors in any form whatsoever," said Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), <a href="https://www.reuters.com/technology/nigeria-regulator-says-local-binance-operations-illegal-2023-06-10/?taid=64846825db77690001179e15&amp;utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&amp;utm_medium=trueAnthem&amp;utm_source=twitter">according</a> to Reuters.</p>\r\n<p>The regulator added that the exchange's local operations are unregistered and unregulated.</p>\r\n<p>“We are aware of the circular, however, the entity mentioned in the circular is not affiliated with us," said a Binance spokesperson via Telegram. "We are therefore seeking clarity from the Nigerian SEC and remain committed to working with them cooperatively on the next steps."</p>\r\n<p>Binance has a sizeable community in Nigeria, with a 64,000-strong Telegram community and an announcements channel dedicated to the region.</p>\r\n<p>In May, Nigeria's markets regulator published 54 pages of <a href="https://sec.gov.ng/rules-on-issuance-offering-and-custody-of-digital-assets_sec-nigeria-11-may-2022/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">regulations for digital assets</a>. The regulations spelled out rules for issuing digital assets and classified them as securities to be regulated by the SEC. They also included registration requirements for digital asset offerings and custodians, as well as rules for digital asset exchanges.</p>\r\n<p><em>Updated with comment from Binance.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>