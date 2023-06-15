Coinbase spends $45.5 million to buy back some of its debt

<p>Coinbase has reduced its debt through a recent debt repurchasing. </p>\r\n<p>The firm bought back $64.5 million worth of their Convertible Senior Notes, a type of debt that can be exchanged into a set amount of the issuer's shares, at a 29% discount, according to a company <a href="https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615350208/en/Coinbase-Announces-Repurchase-of-0.50-Convertible-Senior-Notes-Due-2026">release</a>. These notes were originally due in 2026. The firm spent around $45.5 million in cash for the repurchase, which constituted 0.5% of the notes.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase expects the repurchase to close on or near June 20, 2023, in which the company will have about a $1.37 billion principal amount on outstanding notes. </p>\r\n<p>"We are always looking for the best opportunities to deploy capital to create shareholder value,” said Alesia Haas, Coinbase's chief financial officer, in a company statement. “This opportunistic repurchase is a continuation of those efforts and reflects our confidence in our business, strong first quarter financial performance, and improved competitive positioning. </p>\r\n<p>Coinbase originally announced its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/105147/coinbase-private-debt-offering">$1.25 billion</a> private debt offering on May 17, 2021.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>