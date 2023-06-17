<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs continues to expand, the need for secure storage solutions has become paramount. <a href="https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/648c9d81346b47001b26d5f8">Arculus</a></span><span style="font-weight: 400;">®</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">, developed by CompoSecure, is a cutting-edge cold storage wallet that offers a sleek, user-friendly, and highly secure way to store and manage digital assets. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At the core of the <a href="https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/648c9d81346b47001b26d5f8">Arculus Cold Storage Wallet</a> is the Arculus Card and the Arculus App, which work in tandem to protect your assets. The Arculus card incorporates a CC EAL6+ Secure Element, which securely generates and stores your keys offline, safeguarding them from potential hacking attempts. With a tamper-resistant chip and true random key generation (TRNG), the Arculus Card ensures unparalleled security for your digital assets, so you can securely buy, send, store, swap, share and receive assets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/648c9d81346b47001b26d5f8">Arculus</a> takes security to the next level by employing a unique 3-factor authentication system, including "something you are, something you know, and something you have." The Arculus App utilizes your unique biometrics as the first authentication step (something you are), followed by a 6-digit PIN input (something you know). The final authentication factor is the tap of your Arculus Card (something you have) to your mobile device. The card utilizes NFC technology to securely communicate with your mobile device. This robust authentication process guarantees the utmost protection for your digital assets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">When going through the very simple wallet set-up process you have the option to choose between a 12-word and 24-word recovery phrase. This recovery phrase is never stored or shared by Arculus, ensuring true self-custody of your assets. You are the sole custodian of the recovery phrase.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/648c9d81346b47001b26d5f8">Arculus</a> not only prioritizes security but also offers unparalleled convenience and ease of use. The sleek metal card design of Arculus exudes prestige and familiarity, resembling a traditional payment card. This unique form factor allows you to carry the Arculus Card with you in your wallet, providing easy access to manage your assets on the go.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the rapidly evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, <a href="https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/648c9d81346b47001b26d5f8">Arculus</a> stands out as the ultimate cold storage solution. Developed by CompoSecure, a trusted fintech leader, Arculus seamlessly combines advanced security features with a user-friendly design. With its offline key storage and CC EAL6+ certification, the Arculus Cold Storage Wallet offers unparalleled security and peace of mind. Its sleek metal card form factor easily fits into your wallet, providing a secure and portable solution for storing your valuable digital assets. Embrace the future of secure digital asset protection with Arculus and experience a new level of confidence like never before.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><i>This post is commissioned by Arculus </i><i>and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.</i></span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>