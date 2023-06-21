Former Genesis exec joins Mike Novogratz's Galaxy as sales head

<p>Crypto trading veteran Leon Marshall joined Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital as global head of sales. </p>\r\n<p>Formerly global head of sales at beleaguered trading and lending firm Genesis, Marshall announced his move on LinkedIn, noting that joining the Galaxy team "presents a remarkable opportunity to drive adoption and foster growth in the ever-evolving crypto industry."</p>\r\n<p>"I am sincerely grateful for the chance to collaborate with industry leaders like Mike Novogratz, Jason Urban, Christopher Ferraro, and Erin Brown," he added.</p>\r\n<p>Marshall, who spent over four years at Genesis, previously held roles at Crypto Compare, Apollo Global Management, and UBS. Genesis was hit hard by the crypto credit crunch that pushed a number of financial-services firms in the space into bankruptcy, including its lending subsidiary Genesis Capital. </p>\r\n<p>Galaxy Digital is among the most well-known financial-services firms operating in the crypto market. The firm's business spans investment banking, mining services, and trading. </p>\r\n<p>Recently, the firm expanded trading operations to Bahamas via Galaxy Bahamas Ltd, as The Block previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/211081/galaxy-digital-gets-approval-for-bahamas-subsidiary-amid-rising-us-regulatory-uncertainty">reported</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>