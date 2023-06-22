<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could have acted deliberately when it brought charges against Coinbase hours before its chief legal officer was set to testify before Congress, according former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Christopher Giancarlo.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Giancarlo said that, from his experience in leading a federal agency, the move appeared to be “deliberate.”</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“That’s politics,” Giancarlo said Thursday </span><span class="s2">at an <a href="https://stateofcryptosummit.live.ft.com/agenda/session/1151273">event</a> in New York. Giancarlo was CFTC chair from 2017 to 2019. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">The SEC accused the crypto exchange on June 6 of willfully violating federal securities laws when it listed unregistered securities and offered its staking program. Hours later, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal appeared before the House Agriculture Committee to testify. </span></p>\r\n<h2>Crypto regulation </h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">At that <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233350/we-will-continue-to-operate-our-business-as-usual-says-coinbase-legal-chief"><span class="s4">hearing</span></a>, Grewal said it was “disappointing, but not surprising</span><span class="s1"> that the SEC has decided to bring legal action against Coinbase today, the day of our testimony before this committee’s critical hearing on creating a workable framework for digital asset regulation.”</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked about Giancarlo’s comment. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has called on crypto exchanges to register with the agency, and has said the agency is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/230957/gary-gensler-sec-crypto-false-narrative-decentralization"><span class="s5">ready</span></a> to help them come into compliance. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">Giancarlo was also asked about the prospects of various bills to regulate crypto floating in the House. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">“I think there is a very good chance that these bills pass the House this year,” Giancarlo said. He was less optimistic about a bill passing through the Senate. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>