<p>ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) had its largest weekly inflow in a year, according to data from Factset.</p>\r\n<p>The fund now holds over $1 billion worth of Bitcoin futures, as noted by Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas, who first <a href="https://twitter.com/EricBalchunas/status/1673106982365003782">highlighted</a> the data on Twitter.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_236465"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1220px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-236465 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/Fund-Flows-Chart-BITO-USA-27_Mar_23-26_Jun_23.png" alt="" width="1210" height="408" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">BITO Fund Flows Chart. Image: Factset.<br />\r\n</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236204/unofficial-blackrock-etherrock-nfts-net-750000-in-trading-volume">BlackRock's</a> filing for a spot Bitcoin ETF on June 15 saw the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rise to over $30,000 and an increase in interest in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236374/crypto-wallet-exodus-sovryn-dollar-balance-sheet">Bitcoin</a> derivatives. BITO was the first Bitcoin-linked ETF in the US and is one of the most popular among institutional investors, allowing them to gain exposure to Bitcoin-linked returns with a regulated product.</p>\r\n<p>Highlighting the performance of the ETF, Balchunas added: "Interesting thing regarding BITO, even though it got trashed by some because futures roll costs, it pretty much has tracked bitcoin perfectly. It's lagged spot by 1.05% annually, but its fee is 0.95%, equalling only 10bps of roll, extra costs, which is rounding error, many had predicted over 5% per year."</p>\r\n<p>The recent surge in Bitcoin prices, reaching a recent high of over $31,000 and marking a 14% monthly gain, appears to be spurred by interest from institutional ETF filings.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>