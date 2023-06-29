<p>Web3 encompasses many aspects of blockchain technology, virtual economies, and DeFi. For gaming to truly reach the next generation of player engagement and retention, web3 offers a unique and secure alternative to player asset ownership, gameplay economies, and building community. </p>\r\n<p>Although many gaming studios see the benefits of incorporating blockchain technology into their games, they have struggled because of how difficult it is to build on the blockchain. Many players' frustration with Web3 games is well-founded also. Most “games” have just been speculative investments and positive reinforcing economic loops that form ponzinomic-based economies. However, while the industry has been “hyping” up speculation, real games have been building quietly for the long term. </p>\r\n<p>For blockchain gaming to reach the level of mass adoption, focusing on creating great games is what truly matters — not creating gaming systems that fuel speculation. As time progresses and blockchain-powered games further reduce the many varieties of onboarding frictions that players experience, NFTs will be much less visible on the front end for players. This will lighten the mood for many traditional gamers who have put up walls between themselves and Web3 and greatly further adoption. It is extremely important to create an economy so that non-financially driven participants can coexist with it in a harmonious way.</p>\r\n<p>Involving players in the game-building process is essential to growing a large, passionate fanbase and a long-lasting game. While blockchain gaming participants who focus on the collection and speculation of digital assets have value to their respective gaming ecosystem, game developers must ensure that they do not cater to them in such a manner that they lose gamers focused on having fun. After all, the audience of gamers that is willing to spend money on games purely for entertainment is the cohort that powers the virtual economy — take them out of the equation</p>\r\n<p>The gaming ecosystem today we have is closed, which works well, but the gaming ecosystem we will all create together is going to be 100x better. Right now, every game developer has to build everything themselves, whether it’s a marketplace, creator program, or UGC framework. With Blockchain, all of these apps can be made independently of the game and be integrated by anyone. Indie developers will have access to the same growth superpowers that the largest developers in the world do.</p>\r\n<p>It takes a lot of learning to realize Web2 is so limited, but as Web3 evolves gaming and beyond, everyone will start to understand the power of an ecosystem that is built collaboratively. It enables the continual innovation and composability that will drive the gaming industry forward. Blockchain will enable smaller developers to access tools that typically only the largest studios can utilize, meaning players will receive better and better games.</p>\r\n<p>For game developers looking to bring scale, cost reduction, and de-risk their entry into Web3, <a href="https://www.stardust.gg/supernets">Stardust </a>Gaming Appchains is the way to go. As game studios look to incorporate Web3 components and scale their games on application-specific infrastructure that supports numerous blockchains, Stardust offers a frictionless experience so game devs can do what they do best: build great games.</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><i>This post is commissioned by Stardust </i><i>and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.</i></span></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>