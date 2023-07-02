<p>Open interest in CME Group's ether options is at an all-time high, according to data compiled by The Block.</p>\r\n<p>CME Group's ether options market's open interest clocked in at $254 million in June. Open interest refers to the number of contracts outstanding.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/options/volume-and-oi-of-cme-ethereum-options/embed" title="Volume and OI of CME Ethereum Options" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Open interest for bitcoin options is nearly at all-time highs on CME, with OI sitting at $1.59 billion, according to The Block's data dashboard. In April, OI for options tied to the largest cryptocurrency hit $1.69 billion. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/options/volume-and-oi-of-cme-bitcoin-options/embed" title="Volume and OI of CME Bitcoin Options" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Volumes for ether options, which were down in June, have been on a steady increase for much of the year, rising from $84 million in January to a peak in May of $334 million. As for bitcoin options, they rose in June for the third month running, but remain down from a peak in March.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>