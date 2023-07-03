<p>Weekly inflows into crypto asset management products were strong for the second week in a row, with CoinShares reporting $125 million coming into the industry last week. </p>\r\n<p>That brought total inflows into such products to $334 million over the past two weeks, according to the European asset manager. </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_237620"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 474px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-237620 size-medium" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/Screenshot-2023-07-03-234150-464x450.png" alt="CoinShares" width="464" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text">Source: CoinShares</p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Bitcoin investment products accounted for the vast majority of inflows, with more than 98% of the funds tied to the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. </p>\r\n<p>Short-bitcoin investment products, meanwhile, witnessed outflows of $0.9 million. </p>\r\n<p>The past two weeks of inflows marked a swift turnaround for the sector, which up until the middle of June saw several weeks of outflows. The shift has been underpinned by a wider rally in the market that kicked off after a flurry of filings for new spot exchange traded funds that are now awaiting review by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>