<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the spirit of innovation, creativity, and community outreach, </span><a href="https://trondao.org/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">TRON DAO</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, </span><a href="http://bt.io"><span style="font-weight: 400;">BitTorrent Chain</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> (BTTC), and </span><a href="https://www.huobi.com/en-us/huobiventures"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Huobi Ventures</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> are thrilled to announce the launch of HackaTRON Season 5 (S5). This pivotal hackathon event offers not just a platform for emerging developers to showcase their talents but also a unique opportunity to participate in the thrilling TRON Builder Tour. HackaTRON S5 has a grand prize pool of up to 500,000* up for grabs.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For this season, we've reshaped the hackathon to feature five compelling tracks: Web3, DeFi, Artistry - encompassing NFTs, GameFi, and Metaverse projects, Builder for our returning contestants, and the much-anticipated AI track. Together, let's venture into the realm of the extraordinary!</span></p>\r\n<p><b>TRON Builder Tour: Connecting Communities and Fostering Innovation</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As a part of our HackaTRON Season 5 celebration, we are also rolling out the TRON Builder Tour. This is a concerted effort to build and strengthen the developer community through face-to-face engagement and knowledge sharing.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The TRON Builder Tour will make pit stops at key locations across the United States. Mark your calendars for the following dates:</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">New York City: July 16, 2023</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Los Angeles: July 27, 2023</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Miami: August 25, 2023</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Berkeley: September 9, 2023</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Princeton: September 23, 2023</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">These dynamic events are more than just a meet-and-greet; they are spaces of collaboration and learning, poised to push the boundaries of what is possible within the blockchain ecosystem.</span></p>\r\n<p><b>Why You Should Participate</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Exposure</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Gain valuable exposure in the blockchain industry.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Collaboration</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Work and learn from a talented group of participants, creating opportunities for knowledge exchange and partnerships.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Impact</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Play an active role in shaping the future of blockchain technology.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Opportunities</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Network with peers and industry leaders in the blockchain space.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Community</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Join the vibrant community of TRON, BTTC, and Huobi Ventures.</span></p>\r\n<p><b>A Prize Pool to Spark Your Ambition</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">We're offering an impressive prize pool of up to 500,000* to match your ambitions and efforts, distributed as follows:</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Judge-Selected Qualifiers (per track)</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">- 1st Place: 25,000 </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">- 2nd Place: 15,000 </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">- 3rd Place: 10,000 </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">- 4th Place: 8,000 </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">- 5th Place: 6,000 </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Community-Selected Winners</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">- 1st Place: 7,000 </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">- 2nd Place: 6,000</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">- 3rd Place: 5,000 </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">- 4th Place: 4,000 </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">- 5th Place: 3,000 </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Note: All prizes are issued in USDD, not USD</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">*Qualifying HackaTRON Season 5 participants are eligible to receive issuance of awards in USDD.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This year, Huobi Ventures will provide an additional 5,000 grant to each first-place winner and sponsor a 2,500 bug bounty for the TRON Builder Tour, totaling 27,500 in rewards.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Note: All grant prizes are in USDD, not USD</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">We are also ecstatic to announce that </span><a href="https://www.hackerearth.com/challenges/hackathon/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">HackerEarth</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, the global hub of 7.6M+ developers and 1000+ recruiters, will be the official hackathon platform partner for HackaTRON Season 5. This collaboration will provide resources for participants to showcase their talents and enhance their tech skills.

Let's transform the digital landscape together! Join us in HackaTRON Season 5! It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>