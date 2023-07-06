<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Volatility Shares Trust, the small issuer of the only leveraged bitcoin futures ETF in the U.S., said that trading exceeded half a million shares in the fund's first week.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The ETF <a href="https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/BITX/">began trading</a> on the Chicago Board Options BZX Exchange last week, and the share price has </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/BITX/">hovered</a> around $15.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have been a hot topic since massive traditional financial institutions like BlackRock and Fidelity <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237749/hot-bitcoin-summer-could-be-in-store-as-price-hovers-above-30000">began pursuing</a> approval to launch their own spot bitcoin ETFs. Volatility's product differs as it is a l</span>everaged bitcoin futures ETF.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Trading under the ticker symbol BITX, the Volatility fund "seeks daily investment results...that correspond to two times the return of the S&amp;P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll Index for a single day," according to <a href="https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1884021/000138713123007744/bitx-485bpos_052323.htm">a filing</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Volatility Shares Trust is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>