<p>A Twitter account belonging to the Aptos Foundation appears to have been hacked, with those responsible directing people to a fraudulent website that offers the chance to participate in a fake airdrop.</p>
<p>The fraudulent post references an <span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">airdrop on the </span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Ethereum blockchain. </span>Aptos CEO Mo Shaikh's Twitter account also appears it may have been hacked as part of the scam attempt.</p>
<p>Aptos Labs quickly posted a <a href="https://twitter.com/AptosLabs/status/1677044666452299776">warning</a> to Twitter, advising people not to engage with a link that directs to a convincing, but fake website where users are urged to click a "claim" button which then provides a QR code aimed at duping people into connecting their wallet.<br />
<br />
<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">"We've received official communication from Aptos Foundation that </span><span class="r-18u37iz"><a class="css-4rbku5 css-18t94o4 css-901oao css-16my406 r-1cvl2hr r-1loqt21 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0" dir="ltr" role="link" href="https://twitter.com/Aptos_Network">@Aptos_Network </a></span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">has been compromised." the post reads. "The latest tweet regarding an </span><span class="r-18u37iz"><a class="css-4rbku5 css-18t94o4 css-901oao css-16my406 r-1cvl2hr r-1loqt21 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0" dir="ltr" role="link" href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24APT&amp;src=cashtag_click">$APT</a></span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0"> airdrop is fraudulent. Please DO NOT engage with that tweet or the link provided."<br />
<br />
<img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-238217" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/07/Screen-Shot-2023-07-06-at-5.15.59-PM-1-800x279.png" alt="aptos" width="800" height="279" /><br />
<br />
</span></p>
<p>&nbsp;</p>