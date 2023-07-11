Tim Draper still thinks bitcoin is heading to $250,000

<p>Tim Draper, founding partner of Draper Associates, still thinks bitcoin will reach $250,000, even if it takes a little longer.</p>\r\n<p>"Bitcoin is here to stay," Draper said Tuesday on <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2023-07-11/bitcoin-is-here-to-stay-tim-draper-says-video">Bloomberg TV</a>, reaffirming his target, even if pushing back the timeframe until 2025.</p>\r\n<p>"I wasn't really expecting the U.S. bureaucracy to be this aggressive, and I thought that maybe they would be recognizing that they've got to compete with the rest of the world," he said when asked about the extended timeline. "They've got to provide a platform from which entrepreneurs can flourish, and by having this regulation by enforcement that the SEC has been professing and driving, it's really driving all the great entrepreneurs out, and I think that that has hurt the bitcoin price."</p>\r\n<p>The American investor said <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/192136/bitcoin-from-70-drop-to-1300-jump-novogratz-draper-and-more-chime-in-on-future">last year</a> that the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization could reach $250,000 by 2023. In the heights of a fresh crypto winter that had engulfed the industry at the time, he <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/191009/venture-capitalist-draper-tells-miami-web3-crowd-to-keep-your-heads-down-keep-working">told a crowd</a> to "keep your heads down, keep working."</p>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin's price has surged this year</h2>\r\n<p>Bitcoin has since surged 84% so far this year. It was mostly flat on Tuesday, trading at $30,474, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bitcoin">CoinGecko</a>. </p>\r\n<p>"It's a great system, it's great currency, it's a great way to operate," Draper said today. "I can't wait until I can raise a fund all in bitcoin, invest it all in bitcoin, have my portfolio companies all pay their employees and suppliers all in bitcoin. And have taxes all paid in bitcoin, and have the waterfall all fall into people's bitcoin wallets. Because then there's no accounting, there's no auditing, there's no book keeping, it's all done on the blockchain. It's all honest and it's all straight."</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>