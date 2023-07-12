<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A federal court ordered digital asset exchange Digitex Futures and its founder and CEO Adam Todd to pay more than $15 million after a U.S. regulator said they violated its rules on manipulation and registration.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Commodity Futures Trading Commission first charged Todd and his exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/174081/cftc-brings-action-against-digitex-futures"><span class="s2">last year</span></a>, after finding it attempted to manipulate the price of its native </span>DGTX token and said it failed to register with the agency.</p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">“This order resolves yet another action against an individual and digital asset exchange illegally offering futures contracts to U.S. customers,” Division of Enforcement Director Ian McGinley said in a statement on Wednesday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida also ordered a ban on Todd and his companies — Digitex LLC, Digitex Limited, Digitex Software Limited and Blockster Holdings Limited Corporation. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">CFTC cautions investors </span></strong></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The CFTC issued a warning to investors in its statement. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">“The CFTC cautions that orders requiring payment of funds to victims may not result in the recovery of any money lost because wrongdoers may not have sufficient funds or assets," it said. "The CFTC will continue to fight vigorously for the protection of customers and to ensure the wrongdoers are held accountable,” the agency said. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>