Bitso partners with data firm Mobile Streams to offer sports NFTs

<p>Crypto exchange Bitso has partnered with the data intelligence firm Mobile Streams to expand its sports NFTs offerings. </p>
<p>The move augments Bitso's products for Latin American users. Through the partnership, Bitso will help promote the digital assets of Heroes NFT Club, a web3 project in which users can buy, sell and trade NFTs of officially licensed athletes and athletic clubs.</p>
<p>"This alliance with Mobile Streams represents our commitment to continue offering attractive products adapted to the needs of our community in Mexico," Bitso's Mexico CEO Bárbara González Briseño said in a statement.</p>
<p>Bitso, operating in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/178788/bitso-says-it-doubled-its-latin-america-customer-base-in-the-past-year">doubled</a> its reach in Latin America at over <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/195543/crypto-exchange-bitso-sees-growth-with-latin-america-facing-political-financial-chaos">1,500</a> institutional clients and over 6 million clients in 2022. As of July 2023, Bitso has over seven million users. </p>