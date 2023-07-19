<p>Societe Generale has become the first company to receive a digital asset service provider (DASP) license in France.</p>\r\n<p>French regulator <a href="https://www.amf-france.org/en/professionals/fintech/my-relations-amf/obtain-dasp-authorisation#List_of_DASPs_licensed_by_the_AMF">Autorité des Marchés Financiers</a> (AMF) gave SocGen's crypto asset division, called Societe Generale-Forge, a DASP license on July 18. The license allows <a href="https://www.sgforge.com/">Forge</a> to operate digital asset custody, sell and purchase digital assets for legal tender and trade digital assets.</p>\r\n<p>Forge CEO Jean-Marc Stenger said in a statement the license “confirms our pioneering role in the crypto assets ecosystem." Stenger added that it will enable Forge to meet demand from institutional clients for digital assets.</p>\r\n<p>Many crypto firms, including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240207/users-locked-2-4-billion-binance-arkham-token-public-sale">Binance</a>, are registered with the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235943/credit-agricoles-caceis-secures-crypto-custody-registration-in-france">AMF</a>, but only SocGen's Forge has received one. The level of compliance to receive a license is much higher than the requirements for registration. To obtain a license a firm must also be domiciled in France. "Firms must comply with certain requirements in terms of organization, financial resources and business conduct," the AMF said.</p>\r\n<p>The EU passed its Markets in Crypto Assets regulatory framework, MiCA, in April. Under the new legislation, digital asset providers will be required to have obtained a full license from a member state to operate within the EU by January 2025.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>