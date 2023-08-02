Grayscale remains DCG's crown jewel with $40 million of revenue in July

<p>Digital Currency Group's Grayscale Investments continues to print money as its parent company wades uncertain waters. </p>\r\n<p>Grayscale's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/structured-products/grayscale-revenue-from-gbtc-and-ethe-estimated">estimated revenues</a> from its flagship bitcoin and ether funds came in at $41.92 million for the month of July, bringing total revenues for the firm's two largest products to $278.38 million. </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_242721"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 519px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-242721 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/08/Screenshot-2023-08-02-at-10.17.42.png" alt="" width="509" height="396" /><p class="wp-caption-text">Grayscale's estimated revenue. Image: The Block's Data Dashboard.</p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>The revenue figures are a bright spot for DCG, which shared second quarter financial results with its shareholders on July 31. The company <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242350/dcg-says-its-close-to-reaching-agreement-on-genesis-chapter-11-appoints-new-cfo">reported</a> a consolidated EBITDA loss of $79 million for the second quarter, illustrating the poor cash flow of the broader business. It's currently eyeing potential investment opportunities for a number of its subsidiaries, including exchange Luno, media company CoinDesk, and trading outfit Genesis. </p>\r\n<p>Grayscale, however, remains its crown jewel, with ETHE and GBTC estimated revenues for the second quarter coming in at $126.2 million. </p>\r\n<h2>ETF update</h2>\r\n<p>Grayscale is also in the process of upgrading GBTC to a spot exchange-traded fund. </p>\r\n<p>"As a reminder, Grayscale has been at the forefront of the effort to bring a spot ETF to the U.S. market," Grayscale said in the recent investment letter. "Since the SEC denied Grayscale’s application to convert GBTC to an ETF in June 2022, the team has been working vigorously to appeal the decision."</p>\r\n<p>As Blackrock entered the race to launch a spot bitcoin ETF, this led to a surge in activity in the bitcoin market, which carried over to Grayscale's products. Days after Blackrock's ETF filing, daily volume of GBTC spiked to $172 million. Over the following weeks, the GBTC discount to NAV reduced from -44% to as much as -25%.</p>\r\n<p>Since the beginning of the year, the AuM of Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust has increased from $10.54 billion to just over $18 billion on July 31, as the price of bitcoin has grown.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>