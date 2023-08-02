Premium News

Exclusive
Justin Sun says Huobi incurred losses in the last four quarters, expects break-even in Q3

Mysten Labs’ Sui adds native liquid staking with network upgrade

FTX 2.0 would be a bad idea, says Kraken co-founder Jesse Powell

Uniswap delists HEX token from interface after SEC alleges it's an unregistered security

Grayscale remains DCG's crown jewel with $40 million of revenue in July

Exclusive
Justin Sun says Huobi incurred losses in the last four quarters, expects break-even in Q3

Mysten Labs’ Sui adds native liquid staking with network upgrade

FTX 2.0 would be a bad idea, says Kraken co-founder Jesse Powell

Uniswap delists HEX token from interface after SEC alleges it's an unregistered security

Grayscale remains DCG's crown jewel with $40 million of revenue in July

Live
BTCUSD
$ 29,322.22 0.36%
ETHUSD
$ 1,841.86 -0.42%
LTCUSD
$ 89.43 -3.78%
SOLUSD
$ 23.24 -1.14%
Get The Scoop from The Block’s Frank Chaparro. The new biweekly crypto markets newsletter. Sign Up Now
Premium News