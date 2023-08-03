Premium News

Consensys sued over MetaMask intellectual property: CoinDesk

KuCoin to halt bitcoin and litecoin mining pool services

Exclusive
Justin Sun says Huobi incurred losses in the last four quarters, expects break-even in Q3

Mysten Labs’ Sui enables liquid staking with network upgrade

FTX 2.0 would be a bad idea, says Kraken co-founder Jesse Powell

Consensys sued over MetaMask intellectual property: CoinDesk

KuCoin to halt bitcoin and litecoin mining pool services

Exclusive
Justin Sun says Huobi incurred losses in the last four quarters, expects break-even in Q3

Mysten Labs’ Sui enables liquid staking with network upgrade

FTX 2.0 would be a bad idea, says Kraken co-founder Jesse Powell

Live
BTCUSD
$ 29,048.50 -0.23%
ETHUSD
$ 1,829.32 -0.62%
LTCUSD
$ 86.08 -1.59%
SOLUSD
$ 22.62 -2.09%
Get The Scoop from The Block’s Frank Chaparro. The new biweekly crypto markets newsletter. Sign Up Now
Premium News