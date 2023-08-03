<p>Binance will launch bitcoin and ether trading pairs for the new stablecoin First Digital USD tomorrow — with the former set to temporarily have no trading fees.</p>\r\n<p>Trading for BTC/FDUSD — part of its zero-fee bitcoin trading program — and ETH/FDUSD will <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/binance-adds-btc-fdusd-eth-fdusd-trading-pairs-and-updates-the-zero-fee-bitcoin-trading-program-0e4155610e6f4e8bbaaa332545dc43a2">open</a> on the leading crypto exchange on Aug. 4 at 8:00 a.m. UTC.</p>\r\n<p>Binance first <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241443/binance-lists-fdusd">listed</a> First Digital USD on July 26, when it began offering maker-fee-free trading for FDUSD/BNB, FDUSD/USDT and FDUSD/BUSD sport trading pairs. Technical issues at that time caused the exchange to halt FDUSD trading, however briefly.</p>\r\n<p>First Digital USD is issued on Ethereum and BNB Chain by Hong Kong-based First Digital Labs, part of First Digital Group.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>