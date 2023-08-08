<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital saw trading revenue decline 54% in the second quarter of the year to $59.5 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“The decrease was primarily attributable to lower net realized gains on digital assets and net unrealized losses on investments, partially offset by higher net realized gains on investments,” the company said in a <a href="https://investor.galaxy.com/news/news-details/2023/Galaxy-Announces-Second-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results/default.aspx">statement</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The crypto firm, however, reduced its losses to $46 million after reporting a loss of </span><span style="font-weight: 400">$554.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. I</span><span style="font-weight: 400">t ended the quarter with a "strong" a </span><span style="font-weight: 400">liquidity position of $696 million.</span></p>\r\n<p>"Galaxy's operating businesses performed well in the second quarter against a backdrop of continued uncertainty and regulatory pressure, as we continue to manage the Company to meet the evolving needs of our clients," Novogratz said.</p>\r\n<h2><strong>Operating expenses</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The company reported that its asset management division generated </span><span style="font-weight: 400">$33.8 million in revenue during the quarter, which compared to the first quarter of this year was a 619% increase.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The firm also said it cut operating expenses by 6% quarter-on-quarter and 34% year-over-year.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>