<p>A recent on-chain analysis by Nansen into the behavior of early Base whales — prominent crypto investors who engaged heavily with Coinbase's Layer 2 network Base prior to its public launch yesterday — unveiled investment interests in Unibot, Rollbit and memecoins.</p>
<p>Nansen conducted an in-depth analysis of specific wallets among larger Base users to arrive at the finding. Of the top wallets reviewed, a large number were heavy users of blue chip DeFi apps and DEX aggregators; among major asset holdings as of Aug. 7, they also had exposure to the Telegram bot project Unibot, memecoins like Pepe and Toshi, and the on-chain gaming application Rollbit.</p>
<p>"Out of the top entities interacted with, most of them are very commonly used DEXs, aggregators, or blue-chip protocols. Interestingly, Unibot is also in the top 10 by the unique number of wallets, suggesting a strong product-market fit for traders," Nansen analysts said in a research document shared with The Block.</p>
<p>These early Base whales were identified as primarily crypto-native individuals who contributed by depositing at least 100 ETH ($185,000) to Base via a bridge contract. Users had bridged a total of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243379/bridged-assets-to-coinbases-layer-2-top-100-million">$100 million</a> in total value even before Base's launch.</p>
<h2>The degen classification</h2>
<p>Nansen analysts classified the users as crypto-savvy but having "degen" tendencies, given the on-chain behavior of shuffling across assets within a short span of time. The term is frequently used to describe risky and speculative behavior, often without much due diligence. </p>
<p>"Early Base bridgers are an interesting segment given they were early to another chain and likely crypto-native. These wallets had to interact with the bridge smart contract itself since there was no frontend for bridging before August 3. Given this, we can likely assume a lot of the early Base depositors are crypto-native degens," the Nansen analysts said.</p>
<p>A large number of the wallets tracked also owned <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242225/bald-memecoin-developer-liquidity-pull">Bald memecoin</a> as of August 7, Nansen noted, although this token dropped to zero after its developer drained liquidity from its pool.</p>
<p>Base's developer-only mainnet went <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239393/coinbase-base-mainnet-developers?utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_medium=social">live</a> on July 13 and was primarily accessible to developers. However, in the lead-up to the official launch, several users bridged assets to the network using a <a href="https://docs.base.org/tools/bridges/#portal-proxy-contract">portal proxy contract</a> and other unofficial bridges to trade new memecoins launching on Base.</p>