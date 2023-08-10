<p>Tyler and Cameron Wiklevoss' crypto exchange Gemini has added support for the blockchain XRP Ledger. </p>\r\n<p>The blockchain becomes the 13th network supported by the exchange. Users will soon be able to trade Ripple (XRP) using USD before it opens up to GBP, EUR, CAD, AUD, HKD and SGD trading pairs.</p>\r\n<p>"Adding XRP Ledger to our list of supported crypto networks is an important step on our mission to unlock the next era of financial, creative and personal freedom," Gemini said in a company <a href="https://www.gemini.com/blog/gemini-adds-support-for-xrp">statement</a>. </p>\r\n<p>The other supported blockchains on Gemini include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Polkadot, Avalanche, Cosmos, Zcash, Filecoin, Dogecoin and Tezos. </p>\r\n<h2>XRP post-lawsuit</h2>\r\n<p>Gemini joins other crypto firms such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237173/quicknode-adds-support-for-xrp-ledger">QuickNode</a> in adding recent support for XRP Ledger. </p>\r\n<p>Ripple Labs, the company behind XRP Ledger and its native token XRP, won a partial victory in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239559/sec-faces-wake-up-call-after-ripple-ruling-though-appeal-likely">July</a> over a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/88912/sec-ripple-labs-lawsuit-filed-2">years-long</a> battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, with a judge <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235926/sec-lawsuit-over-whether-xrp-is-a-security-will-go-to-trial">ruling</a> that some sales of XRP sales did not break U.S. securities laws. </p>\r\n<p>The SEC said on Wednesday that it intends to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244036/sec-files-letter-with-sdny-seeking-leave-for-interlocutory-appeal-in-ripple-case">appeal</a> that decision. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>