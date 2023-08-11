<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Securities and Exchange Commission’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244297/sec-asks-for-new-comments-about-ark-bitcoin-etf-in-apparent-delay"><span class="s2">Friday</span></a> move to further delay a decision on an application for a spot bitcoin ETF from Ark Invest and 21Shares <span class="s1">may not have come as a total surprise, but experts say a looming court ruling and questions posed by the agency could make all the difference.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">A final ruling in a lawsuit brought by <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241839/grayscale-pours-cold-water-on-wave-of-new-spot-bitcoin-etf-applications">Grayscale Investments</a> against the SEC last year </span><span class="s1">for rejecting its proposal to convert its flagship fund, GBTC, into a spot bitcoin ETF could play a role, said </span><span class="s3">Nathan Geraci, president of The ETF Store, an advisory firm. </span><span class="s1">Grayscale presented oral arguments in March, accusing the SEC of contradicting itself by allowing bitcoin futures ETFs and not similar spot bitcoin products. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC will wait until there is a final ruling in the Grayscale lawsuit, which could come any day now, Geraci said, adding it could come in the SEC's favor.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"In that scenario, the SEC would have much more cover to continue denying spot bitcoin ETFs," Geraci said. "Why approve a spot bitcoin ETF until they know the outcome of that case? There’s simply no reason to do so in my opinion." </span></p>\r\n<p><span class="s1">The SEC has not yet approved of a spot bitcoin ETF, though did allow bitcoin futures ETFs to trade in 2021. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s1">Surveillance sharing agreements </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">Firms vying for a spot bitcoin ETF since the beginning of the summer have named Coinbase as a surveillance sharing partner in an effort to differentiate their applications from ones that have failed in the past and help assuage regulator fears about market manipulation. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s5">“Once that [a final ruling] happens — and assuming Grayscale is successful — then the linchpin for spot bitcoin ETF approval will be how the SEC views the Coinbase surveillance sharing agreements proposed by ETF listing exchanges,” Geraci said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s5">Geraci said he believes that a favorable Grayscale ruling and the Coinbase surveillance sharing agreements “will be enough to get the SEC over the finish line on spot bitcoin ETF approval.” </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s5">“However, the SEC is not required to make a final decision until January, 2024 and I expect them to take their sweet time,” Geraci added. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p4"><span class="s5">Reading the tea leaves</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">In the SEC’s filing to delay a decision and ask for public commentary, it posed questions about whether commenters believe the exchange has shown that “the bitcoin market is resistant to price manipulation.” </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">The agency also added in phrasing to that question, quoting the exchange in part saying “bitcoin is resistant to price manipulation and that other means to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices ‘exist to justify dispensing with the requisite surveillance sharing agreement’ with a regulated market of significant size related to spot bitcoin.’”</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">Vivian Fang, a finance professor at Indiana University, said the phrasing in that question signals that the SEC could be “warming up to </span><span class="s6">the idea of approving a spot bitcoin ETF.”</span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">“I would say that these are the greatest strides made so far, and I look forward to seeing the first spot bitcoin ETF approved this year,” Fang said. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>