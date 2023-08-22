Thailand warns Facebook to tackle crypto-related scams or face possible shutdown

<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Thailand’s digital ministry said it plans to take legal action against Meta’s Facebook for alleged cryptocurrency scam ads on the platform unless the social media giant actively tackles the issue. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In a </span><a href="https://www.mdes.go.th/news/detail/7229-%E0%B8%94%E0%B8%B5%E0%B8%AD%E0%B8%B5%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%AD%E0%B8%AA-%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%94%E0%B8%B7%E0%B8%AD%E0%B8%94--%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%95%E0%B8%A3%E0%B8%B5%E0%B8%A2%E0%B8%A1%E0%B8%A3%E0%B9%89%E0%B8%AD%E0%B8%87%E0%B8%A8%E0%B8%B2%E0%B8%A5%E0%B8%9B%E0%B8%B4%E0%B8%94-Facebook-%E0%B9%83%E0%B8%99%E0%B9%84%E0%B8%97%E0%B8%A2-%E0%B8%AB%E0%B8%A5%E0%B8%B1%E0%B8%87%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%A1%E0%B8%B4%E0%B8%99-%E0%B8%9B%E0%B8%A5%E0%B9%88%E0%B8%AD%E0%B8%A2%E0%B8%A1%E0%B8%B4%E0%B8%88%E0%B8%89%E0%B8%B2%E0%B8%8A%E0%B8%B5%E0%B8%9E%E0%B8%A2%E0%B8%B4%E0%B8%87-Ad--%E0%B8%AB%E0%B8%A5%E0%B8%AD%E0%B8%81%E0%B8%9B%E0%B8%A3%E0%B8%B0%E0%B8%8A%E0%B8%B2%E0%B8%8A%E0%B8%99"><span style="font-weight: 400">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> released Monday, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society said that it plans to ask a local court to shut down Facebook in the country at the end of this month unless the company takes a more active approach to taking down advertisements allegedly related to scams — some involving crypto. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Reuters </span><a href="https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebook-faces-possible-thai-legal-action-over-alleged-advertising-scams-2023-08-21/"><span style="font-weight: 400">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> that the ministry is collecting evidence of wrongdoing by Facebook that would be presented before the court.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Meta did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Scam tactics</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The ministry said in the statement that the ads under scrutiny lured victims by guaranteeing high returns on what they described as investments, some of them focused on trading digital coins or cryptocurrencies. The scams on Facebook had affected more than 200,000 people, the ministry added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The scammers often used images of celebrities to gain the attention and trust of victims, according to the ministry.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>