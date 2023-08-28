<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Charting the course of blockchain’s future, the </span><a href="https://trondao.org"><span style="font-weight: 400;">TRON Builder Tour</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> blends hands-on workshops with dynamic discussions, celebrating successes and sparking anticipation for what lies ahead.</span></p>\r\n<p><b>Reflecting on Successful Stops</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">New York City</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">: At Rooftop93 on July 16th, 2023, TRON Builder Tour participants enjoyed an interactive workshop, with some even launching a utility token on TRON's testnet. The buzz around </span><a href="https://trondao.org/hackatron/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">HackaTRON Season 5</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> (S5) was palpable.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Los Angeles</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">: On July 28th, the LA crowd at IRL Alpha Studio engaged in ice breakers before delving into the HackaTRON S5 introduction and a token workshop. Conversations highlighted TRON's promise for stablecoins and the unbanked.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Miami</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">: On August 24th, TRON DAO's event at Savage Labs celebrated HackaTRON S5. With a workshop on TRON and $500 in engagement bounties by </span><a href="https://www.huobi.com/en-us/huobiventures"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Huobi Ventures</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, it was a night to remember.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><br />\r\n<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p><b>Upcoming Anticipated Stops</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Stanford</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">: Palo Alto gears up for an unforgettable evening on August 29th. Teaming up with Huobi Ventures, this stop promises workshops, insights, and pitching platforms. With a $500 bounty from Huobi Ventures and exciting SWAG raffles to win merchandise, attendees are in for a treat. Moreover, standout pitches might catch Huobi Ventures’ eye for potential investments.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Princeton</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">: September 23rd sees the tour at Princeton University. Teaming with the Princeton Blockchain Club, this stop boasts a staggering $8500 prize pool, including a $1000 bounty from Huobi Ventures and $7500 from TRON DAO. A symbiosis of learning and competition, attendees can anticipate riveting workshops and generous rewards.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Barcelona</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">: On October 1st, 2023, TRON’s innovation descends on Spain. Barcelona’s attendees are in for a hands-on learning experience, juxtaposed with community engagement. The combined bounty and grant pool from Huobi Ventures and TRON DAO totals $3000, with $500 being dedicated towards bounties and $2500 representing the TRON DAO developer grants. This stop promises a deep dive into TRON’s capabilities and a platform for visionary projects.</span></p>\r\n<p><b>Wrapping it Up</b></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The TRON Builder Tour’s journey epitomizes the synergy between innovation and community. Don’t miss the upcoming events. Mark those dates, register for </span><a href="https://lu.ma/TBTstanford"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Stanford</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, </span><a href="https://lu.ma/TBTPrinceton"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Princeton</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, and keep an eye out for Barcelona’s registration. Immerse yourself in the Web3 world and be at the forefront of the blockchain revolution.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><i>This post is commissioned by TRON</i><i> and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.</i></span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>