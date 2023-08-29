<p><span style="font-weight: 400">A group of shareholders of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) have banded together to bring a lawsuit against Grayscale. Their goal: bringing legal action against Grayscale in an attempt to force them to allow redemptions for customer cryptocurrency held within the trusts it operates and to repay “exorbitant” management fees.</span><span style="font-weight: 400"><br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">One of the largest GBTC and ETHE shareholders, Alameda Research, has filed a lawsuit against Grayscale with numerous funds joining as plaintiffs. The </span><a href="https://assets.bwbx.io/documents/users/iqjWHBFdfxIU/r8Su_u_Le.wA/v0"><span style="font-weight: 400">complaint was filed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> in Delaware’s Chancery Court, with the assertion that Grayscale has breached its “contractual and fiduciary duties to Alameda and other trust investors.” The specific complaint accuses Grayscale of charging excessive fees in addition to its refusal to allow for the redemption of bitcoin and ether. According to the court documents, Grayscale has charged over $1.3 billion in fees in the last two years alone. The plaintiffs are seeking to claw back those funds as well as renegotiate the fee structure of both GBTC and ETHE to “competitive rates.”</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_247559"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 522px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-247559 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/08/lawsuit-article-1.png" alt="" width="512" height="306" /><p class="wp-caption-text">Source: Alameda Research verified complaint</p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Grayscale was originally able to charge a relatively high annual fee of 2% for GBTC because this trust was a unique investment vehicle at the time of its creation in 2013. Investors who were unable to gain bitcoin exposure in other ways were willing to pay this fee, but in recent years, these fees have become higher than competitive rates. Other firms have offered to take over operation of the trust at a lower management fee that is more in line with industry standards, including Valkyrie Investments who offered to manage the trust with an annual fee of 0.75%. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In the past, the price of GBTC loosely followed the bitcoin price, but due to a six-month lockup period, the share price became uncorrelated to the underlying bitcoin sitting within the trust. There were times when the trust traded at a premium of nearly 50%, meaning that the value of a share was much higher than the equivalent bitcoin held in trust, however, in February 2021, shares started trading at a discount. At their lowest point, shares were trading at nearly a 50% discount and continue to trade at a discount to this day, costing shareholders billions of dollars in lost value. With shares trading at such a large discount and redemptions not allowed, shareholders are trapped unless they sell their shares at a considerable loss.</span></p>\r\n<p><img class="size-full wp-image-247560 aligncenter" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/08/lawsuit-article-2.png" alt="" width="512" height="307" /></p>\r\n<p><br />\r\n<br />\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">The plaintiffs are putting out a call to GBTC and ETHE shareholders who are interested in joining the lawsuit. The </span><a href="https://grayscalelitigation.com/faq/"><span style="font-weight: 400">Grayscale Litigation website</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> has additional details for those wishing to sign up to participate in the legal battle or for those wanting to find out more about the campaign. The initial deadline for joining the litigation is Sept. 1, with the last day by which Alameda is to respond to Grayscale’s motion to dismiss scheduled for Sept. 15.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><i>This post is commissioned by </i><i> and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.</i></span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>